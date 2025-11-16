Al-Deqran: The Occupation Prevents Medicine from Entering and Deepens Gaza’s Health Crisis

Khalil Al-Deqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, warned on Sunday of a catastrophic collapse in the health situation across the Strip, as the Israeli occupation continues violating the ceasefire agreement and blocking the entry of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to preventing the travel of wounded and sick patients who require treatment outside Gaza.

In a statement to “Voice of Palestine Radio,” Al-Deqran explained that nearly 16,500 patients and injured individuals have completed medical files and external treatment referrals, yet Israel is obstructing their exit despite their urgent need for immediate care—deepening the humanitarian crisis and putting thousands of lives at risk.

He also warned of the spread of diseases and epidemics with the onset of winter, due to the lack of safe shelter for displaced families, the contamination of drinking water with wastewater, and the shutdown of many field medical points as a result of rain and storm winds that destroyed the tents.

Al-Deqran called on the international community to intervene urgently by providing tents, caravans, and building materials to ensure the continuation of essential health services, holding the occupation fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

He added that the Israeli aggression since October 8, 2023, backed by the United States, has resulted in a genocide claiming the lives of more than 68,800 martyrs, 170,000 injured, and 10,000 missing, along with massive destruction of the Strip’s infrastructure and services.