Hamas Spokesperson: Search for the Enemy Captives’ Bodies Continues Despite Israeli Violations and Obstacles

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Hazem Qassem, affirmed on Sunday that the search operations for the bodies of Israeli captives inside the Gaza Strip are continuing with full determination and resolve, despite the difficult conditions on the ground and the massive destruction caused by the Israeli assault.

Qassem stated that the search teams are operating under extremely dangerous circumstances, noting that completing this mission is a national and humanitarian responsibility that cannot be separated from the movement’s full commitment to implementing all agreed-upon terms.

He added that the occupation is solely responsible for hindering the retrieval efforts through ongoing obstruction measures and imposing barriers on the opening of the Rafah crossing and the passage of equipment needed for field operations. He called on regional and international mediators to apply real pressure on Israel to ensure its full adherence to the agreement.

Qassem stressed that the second phase of the agreement requires clear steps and a suitable field environment, pointing out that continued Israeli restrictions and disruptions are blocking all solution pathways and undermining the humanitarian rights of the captives.

He concluded by reiterating that Hamas will continue its field and diplomatic efforts to complete all stages of the agreement, renewing its call for a serious international stance to end the obstacles and stop Israeli manipulation, affirming that the resistance will remain steadfast in confronting the occupation.