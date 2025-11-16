Yemeni Parliament: UN Security Council Policies Serve Washington and Zionism Against Yemen and the Region

The Yemeni Parliament affirmed on Sunday that the United Nations Security Council’s biased and double-standard policies serve American and Israeli agendas at the expense of the peoples of the region, expressing its firm rejection of the decision to extend sanctions on Yemen for another year.

In an official statement, the Parliament said the Council’s decision reflects a prejudiced approach that contradicts the aspirations of free nations rejecting foreign domination, and reinforces a policy of double standards in dealing with issues of the region.

The statement pointed out that the same body that turns a blind eye to the Israeli war crimes committed against the Palestinian people for more than two years—with internationally prohibited American weapons—also disregards violations committed by the U.S.-British-Saudi-UAE coalition against Yemenis for over a decade.

The Parliament added that the UN Security Council has become a key partner in empowering the Israeli entity by providing justification for its actions toward Yemen and Palestine, and by covering up the continuation of aggression and blockade, in a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The Parliament warned that the continuation of this approach has turned the Security Council into an instrument serving Israeli and American interests and those of their regional allies. It called for an end to discriminatory and biased policies, the enforcement of international law, and accountability for those responsible for war crimes committed against Yemen, Palestine, and several Arab countries.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting the causes of the region and rejecting all external schemes and plots targeting the unity, sovereignty, security, and stability of the nation.