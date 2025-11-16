Since the official announcement of normalization with the Israeli entity on August 13, 2020, the United Arab Emirates has continued to strengthen its strategic alliances with Israel, crossing all ethical, religious, and political boundaries. The agreement was not the beginning of the relationship—it merely revealed a long-term project positioning the UAE as a central hub for expanding Israeli influence across the Arab world, from Yemen to Sudan, Libya, and Gaza.

Full Alignment with Israeli Objectives

The UAE’s positioning has surpassed diplomacy and reached complete alignment with Israel’s goals. Founder of the “Friends of Zion Heritage Center,” Mike Evans, even described the UAE as more supportive of Israel “than some Jews themselves.” Today, the UAE has transformed into a financier and driver of Israeli strategic plans, moving far beyond traditional mediation roles to become a safety valve for Israel during crises.

Ground Support: The UAE at the Heart of Israel’s Supply Network

When Israeli shipping to the port of Umm al-Rashrash (“Eilat”) halted due to Yemeni operations, the UAE established a massive land corridor running through Saudi Arabia and Jordan—transporting more than 300 trucks daily over 2,000 km.

This was not mere logistical assistance; it was a practical declaration of full commitment to Israel’s agenda at a time when it was under intense military pressure. The events of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” exposed the deep roots of this long-term strategic alignment.

UAE in the Sky: Complete Coverage for Israel

When international airlines stopped flying into Ben Gurion Airport after Yemeni strikes, Emirati airlines stepped in—doubling flights operated by FlyDubai and Etihad Airways. Even after the airport was hit in May 2024, the UAE continued running its flights, absorbing financial and reputational risks while global airlines withdrew.

Official Israeli data shows:

A 60.8% increase in FlyDubai passenger volume from January to September 2024.

Meanwhile, airlines like Lufthansa saw declines exceeding 60%.

The UAE even outperformed Israeli carriers themselves, reinforcing its role as Israel’s logistical and strategic backbone.

The Air Bridge: An International Supply Line

UAE support didn’t stop at land routes; it extended to a full air bridge transporting passengers and cargo from the UAE to Israel—including major long-distance flights to India and Hong Kong using large aircraft such as the Boeing 747-412F.

Aviation data reveals consistent air activity despite the assault on Gaza:

2022: 5,551 flights (2,689 from the UAE)

2023: 4,892 flights (2,456 from the UAE)

Until Nov 2024: 4,793 flights (2,293 from the UAE)

These figures show a continuous UAE-Israeli supply line—even at the height of the war—while many Israeli and international airlines sharply reduced operations.

Political & Media Involvement: The UAE Protects Israel

The UAE’s support extended into media and politics.

During the latest Gaza war, Emirati media led an unprecedented disinformation campaign distorting facts in Israel’s favor and undermining Palestinian resistance efforts—ignoring the massive humanitarian suffering.

A Permanent Embassy: A Strategic Commitment

The UAE’s purchase of land to build a permanent embassy in Herzliya near Tel Aviv marks a decisive strategic shift. It confirms normalization as a permanent, institutionalized alliance—not a temporary arrangement.

The embassy represents more than a diplomatic gesture; it solidifies long-term cooperation in economics, technology, and security, embedding the UAE at the core of Israel’s regional influence network.

Internal Repression: Silencing Solidarity with Gaza

Domestically, Abu Dhabi imposed strict surveillance on any form of solidarity with Gaza—extending to interrogations and deportation threats, even for residents with legal status.

Multiple documented incidents include:

Deporting Palestinians and Arab residents for symbolic expressions of support.

Punishing people for actions as small as refusing Pepsi in protest.

Banning the Palestinian keffiyeh, the Palestinian flag, and even simple images of Palestine’s map.

These policies expose the UAE’s true posture behind the marketing slogan of a “Land of Tolerance,” revealing an organized repression system targeting free expression.

The UAE: A Forward Israeli Base

The UAE is no longer a traditional Gulf state; it has become a forward operational base serving Israeli interests through money, arms, media, and politics.

From sea to sky, from ports to internal surveillance, Abu Dhabi operates as a direct strategic arm for Israel under American protection—an instrument for fragmenting the Arab region and obstructing any independent regional efforts to resist Israeli influence.