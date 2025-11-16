Araqchi: The Region’s Security Is One… and the Iranian People Have Shattered Washington’s and Israel’s Dreams

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi affirmed on Sunday that the security of the region’s countries is interconnected and shared, stressing that Iran views the stability of its neighbors as an inseparable part of its own national security. He emphasized that Iran works toward a region governed by peace and deterrence against aggression.

Araqchi stated that Iran has consistently pushed for dialogue and de-escalation, but at the same time has firmly confronted violations of international law. He added: “Had Iran not faced this expansionism with full resolve, the future of the region would have been far more dangerous, and the enemy would have fallen deeper into the illusion of unchecked expansion.”

The foreign minister explained that Iran’s commitment to its international obligations remains steadfast, and that despite being subjected to Israeli and American attacks, Iran has ensured its responses remain disciplined and lawful—always aiming to prevent the establishment of dangerous precedents that could embolden aggressors to continue their crimes.

On the nuclear file, Araqchi stressed that Iran’s program operates fully within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s regulations and with complete transparency, noting that American and Israeli accusations are merely desperate attempts to cover up their strategic failures.

He concluded by saying that the Iranian people, through their resilience and steadfastness, have dismantled all the illusions upon which Israel and Washington built their calculations, affirming that this popular will shall remain the strongest shield against any political or military threat.