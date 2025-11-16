Hamas announces receipt of list containing 1,468 prisoners from Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, affiliated with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Sunday that the Palestinian resistance has received, via mediators, a list from the Zionist enemy containing the names of 1,468 prisoners from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the office said:

“As part of the ceasefire agreement, the exchange deal, and the exchange of information between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist enemy—and based on the communication conducted through mediators for more than a month—the resistance has received a list including 1,468 names of prisoners from the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added:

“The list has been followed up and reviewed with the concerned authorities for verification purposes, and all names have been confirmed except for 11 individuals, whose cases are still under investigation and search.”

According to the office, several obstacles delayed the official announcement of the list in recent weeks due to the enemy’s stalling, procrastination, and manipulation of several names. It noted that, following extensive verification efforts, the Prisoners’ Media Office decided to publish the list through its official platforms.

The office held the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the lives of all prisoners and detainees, as well as for any manipulation or discrepancies in the list. It stressed that the enemy continues to forcibly conceal additional names and numbers of prisoners inside its prisons and detention centers, refusing to disclose them to this moment. Despite this, the resistance will continue working around the clock to uncover their fate.

The Prisoners’ Media Office also called on the mediators to pressure the Zionist enemy to reveal all prisoners and detainees, ensure their health and humanitarian rights, and put an end to the grave violations—contrary to international laws and norms—committed by the enemy against them.