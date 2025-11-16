Civil Defense in Gaza carries out 44 missions in 24 hours

The Civil Defense teams in the Gaza Strip carried out 44 missions in the past 24 hours, despite the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, which continue their genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The Civil Defense in Gaza explained in its daily report, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that these missions were carried out in the Gaza Strip governorates from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

It stated that these missions included: 1 firefighting operation, 17 rescue operations, 15 ambulance operations, and 11 other missions.

In a related context, the Civil Defense reported that its teams in Khan Younis are dealing with dozens of tents in displaced persons camps that were flooded by rainwater resulting from the recent storm in several areas of al-Mawasi.