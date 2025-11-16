Red Cross warns of worsening humanitarian crisis: Hundreds of Gaza families at risk from cold, floods

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Sunday of a worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, noting that hundreds of families are at risk from the cold and floods due to living in tents and temporary shelters unsuitable for heavy rain and strong winds.

ICRC spokesperson Amani al-Naouq told the Palestinian news agency Safa that residents of Gaza are still struggling to rebuild their lives after two years of dire living conditions, emphasizing that winter exacerbates their suffering significantly.

Al-Naouq explained that the temporary shelters and dilapidated tents cannot withstand the heavy rains, which has led to hundreds of families being affected by flooding and damage to their homes over the past two days. She added that the risk of waterborne diseases has also increased due to the contamination of drinking water and bathing facilities.

She added that the population urgently needs shelter, tents, insulation materials, tarpaulins, stakes, and ropes, as well as blankets, mattresses, pillows, warm clothing, and energy for heating and cooking.

Al-Naouq warned that the continuation of these conditions increases the population’s vulnerability to deadly diseases, noting that vital infrastructure in Gaza has been severely damaged by the hostilities, and the sanitation system is inadequate, further exacerbating the health risks to the population.

She stressed that any humanitarian response must be large-scale to meet basic needs, including building materials, heavy machinery for debris removal, medical supplies, and essential services, with the aim of rebuilding shelter and restoring the lives of the population.

Al-Naouq stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross has continued to provide support to Gaza, with more than 400 aid shipments arriving in recent weeks, including hygiene kits, household items, shelter materials, blankets, and more than 100 shipments of medical supplies.

Al-Naouq She noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supported solid waste collection, community kitchens, communal bread-making facilities, and the ICRC field hospital in Rafah to provide healthcare within the damaged health system.

She stressed that the urgent need for a rapid flow of aid remains, emphasizing that solutions will not be quick fixes but require a sustained response based on a thorough needs assessment and the capacity to meet those needs without constraints.