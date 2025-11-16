Three Palestinians Injured by Zionist Enemy Gunfire and One Arrested in Al-Fara’a Camp South of Tubas

Three Palestinian civilians were injured by Zionist enemy forces’ gunfire on Sunday evening during their raid on Al-Fara’a camp south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

Medical sources reported that their teams treated two youths (aged 16) with shrapnel wounds in the waist, and another (aged 18) with shrapnel wounds in the lower limbs. Meanwhile, enemy forces prevented medical teams from reaching a third injured person, according to the Palestinian News Agency “WAFA”.

Security sources clarified that the enemy forces arrested the third injured young man after he was wounded, with no confirmed details available about his health condition.

The enemy forces had raided the camp with several military patrols and deployed inside it, after storming the town of Aqaba and the city of Tubas and withdrawing from them towards the camp.