Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Netanyahu’s Tour in Syria, Warns: Zionist Moves Threaten Regional Security

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the field tour conducted by Netanyahu and several of his military leaders in southern Syria, describing it as a provocative act aimed at reinforcing the occupation and expanding the influence of the Israeli entity in the region.

In an official statement, the ministry stressed that the continued attacks by the entity and its attempts to impose new realities on the ground represent a blatant violation of international law, emphasizing that any Israeli military presence on Syrian territory constitutes an entirely rejected and illegitimate occupation.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that this tour falls within the framework of the war and domination policies pursued by the Israeli entity, warning that its continuation will lead to serious consequences for regional security and stability. It added that the real objective of the entity is to escalate tensions and ignite new hotspots of conflict following a series of military setbacks.

Iran called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to oblige the entity to halt its aggressive actions in Syria. It affirmed that attempts to undermine Syria’s security will not change the widespread popular and regional rejection of its presence, noting that the deeply rooted resistance in the region will remain the first line of defense against occupation and domination efforts.