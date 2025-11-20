Gaza Under Massacres: 69,546 Martyrs Since the Start of the Israeli Aggression

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday that the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on 7 October 2023 has risen to 69,546 martyrs, most of whom are innocent children and women—reflecting a blatant disregard for civilian life and a clear violation of international laws and conventions.

The sources confirmed that the number of injuries has exceeded 170,833, while many bodies remain trapped under the rubble. Ambulance and civil defense teams continue efforts to reach them despite enormous difficulties caused by widespread destruction.

During the past 24 hours alone, 33 martyrs arrived at Gaza’s hospitals, including 12 children and 8 women, along with 88 new injuries, underscoring the ongoing brutality of the aggression despite the ceasefire agreement announced on 11 October.

According to the same sources, since the agreement, the total number of martyrs and injuries has reached 312 martyrs and 760 injured, in addition to 572 bodies recovered, indicating the continued Israeli attacks on unarmed civilians.

This tragic reality confirms that Gaza remains under relentless aggression, and that Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people have not stopped despite international agreements and promises.