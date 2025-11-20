Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Escalating Israeli Aggression: Rising Attacks Threaten Regional Stability

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Ras, warned of the escalating Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, affirming that the Israeli entity is intensifying its attacks with no international deterrence.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Abu Ras said that the renewed escalation of Israeli aggression on Gaza threatens to collapse the ceasefire agreement and clearly reveals the entity’s insistence on resuming acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

Abu Ras also condemned the latest Israeli assault on Lebanon—particularly the attack on Ain al-Hilweh camp—considering it a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, international law, and the ceasefire agreement.

He noted that the incursion of Netanyahu and other Israeli officials into southern Syria constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that these repeated attacks on Arab countries expose the arrogance of the Israeli entity and confirm that it poses a direct threat to regional security and stability.

Abu Ras called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and exert pressure to halt the ongoing Israeli assaults on Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, stressing that these actions represent a serious threat to the entire region.

He concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s full support for the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria in confronting the terrorism and continued aggression of the occupying entity.