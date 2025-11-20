Hamas: The Israeli Entity Violates the Agreement and Continues the Massacres… Guaranteeing States Must Bear Their Responsibility

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Hazem Qassem, said that the Israeli entity has committed yet another horrific massacre in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement, affirming that the occupation continues to violate agreements and once again proves its disregard for any commitments or humanitarian standards.

In a press statement on Thursday, Qassem explained that the Israeli entity carried out a series of brutal airstrikes that resulted in the martyrdom of 34 civilians, including at least 18 children and a woman, and injured dozens across various areas of the Strip, in a blatant breach of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement that mandated an end to the aggression.

He stressed that the occupation’s continued attacks reflect “a clear contempt for all mediators and guaranteeing states,” noting that the parties who signed the agreement—particularly Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States—have so far failed to compel the Israeli entity to cease its crimes amid the obstinacy of its government and its ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.

The Hamas spokesperson called on these states to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent steps to halt Israel’s violations of the ceasefire, emphasizing that the silence of the guaranteeing parties effectively grants the occupation a green light to continue its crimes.

The Gaza Strip has been witnessing a new wave of bloodshed since yesterday evening, following two years of Israeli genocide that left more than 69,000 martyrs and over 170,000 injured, most of them children and women. The United Nations has estimated the cost of rebuilding the Strip at around $70 billion.

Qassem added that “the occupation understands only the language of pressure and resistance,” stressing that upholding the Palestinian people’s right to defend themselves remains the only option to stop the aggression and protect what is left of Gaza’s civilians.