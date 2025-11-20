Prisoners’ Information Office: The Martyrdom of 98 Palestinians in Israeli Prisons Is a War Crime Against Humanity

The Prisoners’ Information Office announced today that the findings revealed by Physicians for Human Rights regarding the martyrdom of 98 Palestinians while in Israeli detention confirm what prisoners’ institutions have long reported about the occupation’s implementation of systematic execution policies against detainees.

The office described this number of deaths as extrajudicial killings that constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity, holding the occupation fully responsible for these deaths resulting from brutal torture, starvation, and deliberate medical neglect against prisoners.

It affirmed that the real number of prisoners who have died in Israeli custody is far higher, noting that the occupation practices policies of concealment and enforced disappearance, particularly against those detained since October 7.

The Prisoners’ Information Office called on international institutions to assume their responsibilities and launch an urgent investigation that guarantees access to detainees, uncovers the fate of the unknown number of prisoners, and ensures regular visits and monitoring of their humanitarian conditions.