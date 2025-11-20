OCHA: 25 Palestinians killed in Gaza highlights fragile ceasefire

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed deep concern over strikes in Gaza yesterday that killed 25 Palestinians, including children, and injured dozens.

OCHA said the violence underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need to protect civilians. Despite challenges, aid organizations continue to deliver vital assistance. Daily meal distributions have risen to 1.4 million, and child nutrition and protection services have expanded significantly.

However, conditions remain dire. Displaced families face flooding, poor sanitation, and destroyed tents. The UN and partners continue to push for greater humanitarian access and the entry of essential supplies through all crossings.