Palestinian Civil Society calls on UN to protect children

The Palestinian Civil Society Organizations Network has urged the United Nations and relevant human rights and humanitarian agencies to protect Palestinian children, especially in Gaza, who are victims of Israeli attacks.

On World Children’s Day, November 20, the network highlighted that since October 7, 2023, more than 19,000 children have been killed, over 28,000 injured, and hundreds of schools and child centers destroyed. More than 56,000 children have been orphaned.

The network stressed that protecting children’s rights to life, education, healthcare, and safety, as outlined in international conventions, is a moral and humanitarian duty. It called for accountability for Israeli crimes, urgent medical aid, delivery of food , medicine, inclusion of children , vulnerable groups in all recovery and emergency programs.