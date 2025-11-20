Iran: Cairo agreement with IAEA no longer valid

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Thursday that Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Cairo Agreement is no longer valid, in response to the IAEA Board of Governors’ recent resolution against Iran.

Araqchi stated, in remarks carried by the Mehr News Agency, that the agreement has effectively lost its role as a framework for safeguards cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

He added that the European troika and Washington disregarded Iran’s good faith by submitting a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, noting that this action undermined the credibility and independence of the agency and disrupted the course of cooperation with it.