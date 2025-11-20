Intel Commission: Palestinian children face worst Humanitarian tragedy of century

The International Commission to Support Palestinian Rights (ICSPR) stated on Thursday that while Universal Children’s Day is dedicated globally to protecting children’s rights and ensuring their well-being, Palestinian children are experiencing the most serious humanitarian tragedy of the current century.

In a statement seen by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), ICSPR indicated that the Israeli war of extermination and aggression against the Gaza Strip (2023–2025), and its extension to the West Bank and East al-Quds, has had devastating effects on children’s lives, with ongoing displacement, injuries, disabilities, and the collapse of basic services.

The statement added that the war has resulted in the deaths of 69,483 civilians, including more than 20,000 children, among them more than 1,000 infants. In addition, more than 170,706 people have been injured, including 70,000 children, half of whom have suffered permanent disabilities. Furthermore, 6,000 amputations have been recorded, averaging 10–12 cases per day. And 2,500 children remain among the 10,000 missing, believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The organization explained that the war has wiped 2,700 entire families off the civil registry, targeted more than 6,000 other families, and orphaned 56,348 children. Famine, border closures, and the prevention of aid deliveries have led to the deaths of 154 children, while 51,196 children suffer from acute malnutrition, and 40,000 infants are at risk of death due to milk shortages and malnutrition.

The health sector has also been severely impacted, with vaccination rates dropping by 80%, including the suspension of the fourth phase of the polio vaccination campaign. Eighteen thousand patients, including 5,580 children, have been prevented from traveling for treatment, and more than 900 deaths have been recorded while awaiting medical evacuation.

The commission documented that 82% of children under one year old suffer from anemia, and 156 cases of birth defects have been recorded since the start of the war. It also noted a 40% decrease in the birth rate, an indicator the commission described as “medical engineering for genocide.”

The commission stated that the destruction of infrastructure has damaged 90% of facilities, forcing hundreds of thousands of children to live in overcrowded tents and shelters. This has resulted in the deaths of 14 children due to the cold and the spread of disease, as well as severe psychological effects including aggressive behavior (93%), sleep disorders (79%), sadness and depression (86%), and refusal to attend school (69%). It has also led to increased school dropout rates, early marriage, and begging.

The education sector in Gaza has also been devastated, with 785,000 children deprived of education. Ninety-five percent of schools have been damaged, and 13,800 students and teachers have been killed. Schooling has been disrupted for two consecutive years.

In the West Bank and East al-Quds, 1,071 Palestinians were killed, more than 10,000 were injured, and 20,000 were arrested, including 1,600 children. Additionally, 40,000 Palestinians were displaced, and the bodies of 73 children were withheld.

Currently, approximately 350 children, including two girls, are being held in Israeli prisons under conditions that the report describes as violating all international conventions. The number of children held in administrative detention exceeds 90, and 1,630 cases of child arrests in the West Bank have been documented.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) affirmed that the treatment of Palestinian children constitutes genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, as defined in Article 7 of the Rome Statute. It also violates the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other child protection agreements.

PCHR called for Israel to be compelled to respect international law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to cease all violations against children, to provide international protection for children, and to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid.

PPC The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) called on the International Criminal Court to open a comprehensive investigation, hold perpetrators accountable, provide psychological and social support to affected children, and expedite recovery efforts.

PCHR stressed the need for international action to impose sanctions on Israel and prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

PCHR affirmed that Israel continues to violate the ceasefire and perpetrates genocide against Palestinian children.