European Commissioner: “Israel” only allows small amount of aid into Gaza

European Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management, Helena Habib, warned on Thursday against the politicization of aid provided to the Gaza Strip and its use as a military tool, noting that “Israel” only allows a small amount of aid into Gaza.

In her speech during the meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Habib confirmed that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Strip continues.

She said: “The situation of humanitarian aid is still deteriorating. Palestinians are suffering from cold, drought, and hunger after the recent floods and with the approach of winter months.”

She pointed out that necessary aid supplies from the European Union are ready at the border, but “Israel” only allows a small amount of them to enter Gaza.

The European Commissioner stressed the necessity for the distribution of aid to be “neutral and in conformity with international humanitarian law.”

She added: “Aid provided to Gaza must never be politicized, and must not be used as a military tool.”

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10 last year, after a two-year continuous Zionist genocidal war. However, the Israeli enemy army commits daily violations of the agreement and still prevents the majority of humanitarian aid from entering the Strip.