The dawn of September 21, 2014, did not merely add another date to the calendar; it erupted like a force that reshaped the consciousness of Yemenis, their role, and their place on the regional and global map.

For decades, the country had been steered against its will—its identity eroded, its decisions under foreign guardianship, and its culture re-engineered in the factories of Saudi-American dependency. But when the dawn of the revolution broke, it opened the door to an entirely new future—one in which Yemenis reclaimed their faith, identity, and dignity, and Yemen regained its natural position in the nation’s struggle against global arrogance.

Eleven years later, the September 21 Revolution is no longer a local event; it has become an Arab and Islamic phenomenon that reshaped regional dynamics, altered the trajectories of conflict, and reconnected Yemen—spiritually, politically, and strategically—to its central cause: Palestine.

Today, this reality expands and manifests across the scene: marches, rallies, military parades, mass mobilization, overwhelming public presence, an unwavering stance on Gaza, and growing readiness for the “promised liberation and sacred jihad.”

All of this is not an isolated activity, but a direct extension of the revolution of faith-based identity and the Quranic project.

The Faith-Based Identity… The Root the Guardianship Tried to Cut, Revived by the September 21 Revolution

The collapse of the former regime and the rise of the September 21 Revolution were not sudden events but the natural culmination of a long process of cultural alienation, identity erosion, and intellectual starvation led by well-known foreign powers—primarily Saudi Arabia and the United States—through political, religious, and media networks aimed at:

Paralyzing Yemeni awareness through control over education and curricula.

Erasing authentic faith identity through Wahhabism and its methods.

Abolishing Yemeni religious occasions like Rajab Friday, the Prophet’s Birthday, and the Day of Wilayah.

Turning mosques and centers into ideological hubs hostile to Yemeni heritage.

Planting a culture of takfir and violence instead of a culture of faith and wisdom.

It was an organized attempt to detach Yemenis from their history, their Prophet, their ancestral roles, the values of the Ansar, and the Quranic spirit they carried for centuries.

Yet the seed of awareness planted by Martyr Leader Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may God be pleased with him—revived what others tried to extinguish. What began as Quranic lessons grew into an intellectual revolution, then into a comprehensive renaissance project, culminating in the explosion of September 21 that liberated Yemen’s decision-making from foreign guardianship.

The Quranic Movement… A Revolution That Began with an Idea Before It Reached the Streets

From Marran, the revolution emerged—not as a political slogan but as a faith-based, developmental, and cultural project established by the Martyr Leader Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi. A project aimed at:

Returning the nation to the Book of God as a way of life.

Resisting American and Zionist hegemony—not as political choice, but as a faith duty.

Reviving the sense of religious and moral responsibility that rejects injustice.

Protecting the identity of Yemenis from disintegration and detachment from their authentic roots.

The Quranic movement was the first spark of the revolution because it was not merely a cultural lesson or a preaching initiative—it was a comprehensive renaissance project that began by liberating the mind before liberating the land.

When the Martyr Leader said:

“Any faith that does not lead you to confront the enemies of God is incomplete faith,”

he was drawing a new compass and redefining religious devotion through its ethical and confrontational meaning—dismissing empty forms of worship devoid of spirit.

Thus:

Quranic lessons transformed into an intellectual revolution.

The slogan (the cry) became a declaration of freedom from domination.

Concepts evolved into a collective consciousness that produced the September 21 Revolution.

This is why the September 21 Revolution stands unique among regional revolutions: it was rooted in one faith-based reference—not in parties, embassies, or international calculations.

From Political Revolution to a Resistance State

What distinguished the September 21 Revolution is that it was not a protest movement but a civilizational transformation that led to building a state on the foundation of faith-based identity:

1. Security & Sovereignty

Sana’a became one of the region’s safest capitals after long years of chaos.

The dismantling of American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence networks revealed the scale of the security shift.

2. Military Power

Yemen emerged as a genuine regional deterrent power.