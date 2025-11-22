Gaza Under Fire… Genocide Continues Despite the Agreement

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued its brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip, attempting to subdue a people who refuse to break. Yet Gaza remains a symbol of resilience and resistance. The number of martyrs has risen to 69,733, while the number of wounded has exceeded 170,863, in what has become the largest campaign of mass killing in decades.

Ongoing Killings

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that hospitals received 7 martyrs and 30 wounded in the past 48 hours, while many victims remain trapped under rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews struggle to reach them due to relentless bombardment.

Civil defense teams confirmed that the demolition of dozens of homes in eastern Gaza forced hundreds of families to flee to areas lacking even the most basic services, amid warnings of the looming dangers of winter for the displaced population.

Children… Continuous Victims

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires stated that two children are being killed every day since the ceasefire agreement came into effect. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of children live in tents without heating or protection from the cold, facing disease risks amid severe shortages of medical supplies.

Pires stressed that every child’s number represents a family, a dream, and a right to life—emphasizing that the world cannot continue to ignore the suffering of Gaza’s children.

Ceasefire Violations and Ongoing Aggression

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with artillery and airstrikes targeting northern and eastern Rafah and the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City. It has also destroyed homes and buildings in Khan Younis, resulting—since October 11—in 318 martyrs and more than 760 wounded.

This escalation underscores the occupation’s systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians, disregarding all international laws.

Severe Health and Humanitarian Threats

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Gaza’s population faces acute health threats, adding that humanitarian efforts can only succeed with continuous access to aid and strict protection of the ceasefire.

He noted that the first round of emergency vaccinations successfully protected over 13,700 children from infectious diseases, with two additional rounds planned to expand protection for children and the wider community.

Gaza… An Unbreakable Will

Despite the Israeli machinery of destruction, Gaza continues to prove that steadfastness and free will are stronger than weapons and military force.

Every martyr and every wounded person represents a flame of hope—a message to all aggressors that the Palestinian people’s right to life and dignity cannot be crushed.

Gaza remains—strong, resilient, and unshaken in the face of genocide.