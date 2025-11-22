From its very first moment, the September 21 Revolution was not a passing political or popular event—it was the will of a people who rejected all forms of domination and guardianship. It was a clear declaration that Yemenis are capable of shaping their own future. This revolution marked a historic turning point that restored Yemen to its natural position as a regional force with independent decision-making, imposing its will on all conspirators.

From the mountains of Sana’a to the valleys of Yemen, the revolution rose to liberate the nation from the chains of dependency and to put Yemen on the path of sovereignty and independence—becoming a beacon of hope for oppressed nations across the region.

A Yemeni Will That Defeats American Hegemony

Over the past two years, Yemen has demonstrated that free will is stronger than American firepower, and that the ability to protect national sovereignty is measured not only by military capability but by belief and conviction.

The Red Sea—one of the most important maritime corridors in the world—shifted from being a theater of American power projection to a space under Yemeni sovereignty, after all U.S. and Western alliances failed to stop or even reduce Yemen’s naval operations supporting Gaza.

Naval Victories… A Blow to the American Myth

The French outlet Futura Sciences shed light on the setbacks suffered by the U.S. Navy during confrontations with Yemeni armed forces, noting significant American losses, including three “Super Hornet” aircraft, alongside multiple technical and human failures during the six-month deployment of the USS Truman.

According to the report:

Late December 2024: An F/A-18 jet was accidentally shot down by the cruiser USS Gettysburg.

Mid-February 2025: The USS Truman collided with a commercial vessel near Port Said, leading to the captain’s dismissal.

Late April 2025: A Super Hornet crashed while being moved inside the carrier’s hangar.

Early May 2025: A landing arresting wire snapped, causing an aircraft to fall off the carrier’s deck.

The report stated that these incidents reveal the fragility of American deterrence and highlight gaps in training, equipment maintenance, and the chain of command. The losses were not only material—they damaged the Navy’s prestige and operational reputation, as China and Russia closely monitored these vulnerabilities.

A Failed Attempt to Cover the Breakdown

In its latest display of failure, the Trump administration attempted to launch the so-called “Golden Fleet” project to modernize naval capabilities. But the initiative was nothing more than a cover-up for a clear strategic crisis.

Yemeni forces—despite their modest capabilities compared to the U.S. Navy—managed to exert significant pressure and disruption, turning the Red Sea into a real theater of confrontation that is rewriting power dynamics in support of the Palestinian people.

A Message of Resolve and Independence

Yemen’s decision to shut down the port of Eilat was not just a military or economic move—it was a political and strategic message to anyone who assumes that American or Israeli dominance cannot be challenged by Yemeni resolve.

The move embodied Yemen’s loyalty to Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, sending a loud message: the revolution is not merely a local project but a comprehensive liberation movement that extends across all arenas—from land and sea to international waterways. It proves that national decision-making is the only path to real security and sovereignty.

September 21… Yemen’s Will Shapes the Balance of Power

What we see today in the Red Sea is not just a military confrontation—it is a historic shift in the balance of power. The United States, with all its fleets and technology, found itself facing Yemen’s steadfastness and the nation’s deep faith in its national creed—a force that cannot be measured by weapons alone.

Through the September 21 Revolution and its liberation-oriented projects, Yemen has proven that sovereignty is not a slogan but a decision forged through sacrifice, resolve, and the blood of martyrs.

Yemen’s victories stand as a message to all who bet on American dominance in the region: the will of Yemen and the courage of its people are stronger than all fleets and weapons.

Yemeni sovereignty is a continuous and irreversible choice, and the Red Sea will remain a witness that Yemen does not submit to hegemony—rather, it reshapes the equations with its independent decision and free will.

The September 21 Revolution was not just a beginning—it is an ongoing guarantee of Yemen’s independent decision-making and sovereignty.