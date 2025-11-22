“French Website”: U.S. Navy Suffered a Major Setback in the Red Sea

The French website Futura Sciences highlighted the significant setback suffered by the United States during its naval confrontations with Yemeni armed forces, which ultimately resulted in a major blow to the U.S. fleet.

The website confirmed that the U.S. Navy faced a substantial failure in the Red Sea, including the loss of three Super Hornet aircraft. It added that the departure of the aircraft carrier USS Truman from the Red Sea is considered a humiliation for the U.S. Navy and a strategic failure.

It stated:

“The Truman, which was supposed to showcase American power against the Houthis, ended up trapped in a series of technical and human failures throughout its six-month mission. A strategic failure that today raises doubts about the effectiveness of the world’s largest naval fleet.”

The report pointed out that, despite their limited technical capabilities compared to the American fleet, Yemeni fighters managed to maintain pressure and disrupt U.S. dominance in one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

Embarrassing and Costly Incidents

The website reviewed the costly and embarrassing incidents involving the USS Truman during its mission:

Late December 2024: An F/A-18 Super Hornet was accidentally shot down by the cruiser USS Gettysburg, which was supposed to be protecting the carrier.

Mid-February 2025: A collision between the Truman and a Panamanian commercial vessel near Port Said led to the dismissal of Captain Dave Snowden.

Late April 2025: A Super Hornet fell into the sea while being towed inside the carrier’s hangar.

Early May 2025: An arresting cable snapped during a landing attempt, causing the aircraft to fall off the carrier’s deck.

The report stated that these sequential failures raise fundamental questions about the readiness of the U.S. Navy when facing stronger adversaries. The incidents also indicate possible gaps in crew training, equipment maintenance, and even the command chain itself. The dismissal of Captain Snowden following the collision further reflects these organizational issues.

A Blow to America’s Naval Image

The report concluded that the U.S. Navy’s image suffered a major blow after this mission, especially as global competitors—particularly China and Russia—are closely monitoring these mistakes.

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, this series of failures carries consequences that extend beyond material losses, reaching the level of questioning the United States’ ability to project military power in global crisis zones.

The website noted that Yemeni forces remained highly active despite the imposing presence of the U.S. carrier strike group, exposing the fragility of American deterrence.

It confirmed that the loss of the Super Hornet jets in the Red Sea amounts to nearly $180 million, but the greater damage lies in the blow to the Navy’s prestige and operational capability.

The website emphasized that the U.S. Navy’s image has suffered severe harm following the failed Red Sea mission, at a time when China and Russia continue to observe these vulnerabilities with great interest.