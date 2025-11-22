Hamas: Escalating Israeli Violations Place America and Mediators Before Their Responsibilities

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, affirmed that the escalating violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip constitute a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement. It stressed that these violations place the mediators and the U.S. administration directly before their responsibilities to stop Israel’s attempts to undermine the agreement and drag the situation back into escalation.

In a press statement issued Saturday, the movement said that the occupation’s continued removal of the yellow line and its daily westward advance—resulting in mass displacement among Palestinians—along with ongoing aerial and artillery strikes on eastern Gaza, represent a blatant and deliberate violation of the ceasefire.

Hamas explained that these systematic breaches have led to the killing of hundreds of civilians in airstrikes and ongoing attacks under fabricated pretexts, in addition to field changes in the withdrawal lines of Israeli forces contrary to the maps approved by the mediators.

The movement stressed its total rejection of attempts by the war criminal Netanyahu’s government to impose new realities inconsistent with the agreed terms, describing such behavior as clear disregard for mediators and international guarantees.

Hamas called on mediators to intervene urgently to halt the ongoing Israeli violations, urging the U.S. administration to honor its commitments and compel Israel to fulfill its obligations. It emphasized that continued international silence only encourages Israel to undermine the path toward maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza.