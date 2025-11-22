WHO Director: Numerous Threats Facing Children and Residents of Gaza

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed on Saturday that numerous health threats continue to confront children and all residents of the Gaza Strip.

In a post on the “X” platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Ghebreyesus stated that success in assisting the people of Gaza will depend on sustained access to them, the continuous flow of humanitarian aid, and a commitment to maintaining the ceasefire.