“Ma‘ta”: Israeli violations in West Bank since 7 October 2023 reach 149,184

The Palestine Information Center (Ma‘ta) has documented Israeli violations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip from 7 October 2023 through 21 November 2025.

In its statistical summary received bythe center reported that the total number of Israeli violations in the West Bank during this period reached 149,184 violations.

From the beginning of 2025 until Friday evening, violations in the West Bank totaled 72,663.

Israeli military operations carried out in the West Bank from 21 January 2025 through Friday evening reached 69,224, concentrated in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

Since the ceasefire signed on 10 October 2025, casualty figures in Gaza are as follows:

Martyrs: 312

Injuries: 760

Ceasefire violations: 393 documented breaches

Bodies recovered from rubble: 572

Bodies returned or released by Israel: 330

Ma‘ta also reported that since 7 October 2025, a total of 81 Israelis, including settlers and soldiers, have been killed, with 700 injured.

The overall toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since 7 October stands at 69,546 martyrs and 170,833 injuries.