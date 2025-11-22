Civil Defense in Gaza: Four martyrs recovered in al-Nuseirat camp, Gaza city following enemy airstrikes

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced that its teams recovered the bodies of five martyrs following Israeli enemy airstrikes on Saturday evening in al-Nuseirat camp in the Central governorate and Gaza City.

In a statement, the Civil Defense explained that rescue teams in the Central governorate recovered the body of a woman martyred when a house belonging to Abu Amouna family was targeted this afternoon near al-Farouq Mosque in al-Nuseirat camp. Residents transported her to al-Awda Hospital.

The statement added that its teams also recovered three martyrs and one person injured when a house belonging to the Khodari family on Al-Lababidi Street in western Gaza was targeted.