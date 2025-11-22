Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Ten Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens injured Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Al-Nuseirat Camp, continuing daily violations of the ceasefire.

A drone strike near Al-Abbas junction in Gaza City killed at least five and wounded several. Israeli airstrikes also hit houses in Al-Nuseirat Camp and west of Deir al-Balah, killing five more, including two children, and injuring others.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports 318 killed and 788 injured by Israeli fire, despite the agreement.