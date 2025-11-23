Gaza: Ongoing Zionist Genocide and Unbreakable Resilience

Gaza — The Zionist genocide continues, and the resilience remains unshakable.

Since the beginning of the Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the occupying entity has continued committing war crimes, enforcing a siege, and carrying out systematic starvation. Civilians—particularly children and women—remain the primary targets of a merciless campaign of genocide.

Today, Gaza is not merely a besieged strip of land; it is the fortress of Palestinian resilience and the living conscience of the Arab world—proof that the will of the Palestinian people is stronger than bombs and empty diplomatic rhetoric.

Casualties of the Ongoing Genocide

The death toll from the assault has risen to 69,756 martyrs and 170,946 injuries—numbers that continue to climb as thousands remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, unreachable by rescue teams.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed 23 martyrs and 83 injuries in the last 24 hours alone, including bodies recently recovered. Meanwhile, the Strip continues to face an unprecedented health crisis.

Gaza Under Cold and Contaminated Water

Heavy rains and falling temperatures have worsened the suffering of families. According to the World Food Programme, floods have swept away and spoiled what little food many families had left.

UNRWA also stressed that the water crisis remains one of the most urgent humanitarian needs, with children and families forced to travel long distances daily to obtain minimal amounts of drinkable water.

A Deliberate Strangulation Policy

Dr. Munir Al-Barsh, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, stated that what is happening is not a mere emergency but a deliberate policy of suffocation. Luxury goods and modern smartphones are allowed in, while essential medicines and medical supplies are blocked.

Hospitals are operating with almost no equipment, operating rooms lack basic devices, and 82% of Gazan infants under one year suffer from anemia. Thousands await medical evacuation, many of whom die due to the siege and travel restrictions.

The Assault Continues

The occupation’s crimes have not ceased. A child was killed and others injured in a Zionist strike on Rafah’s coast, as air, sea, and land bombardment persists across the Strip.

UNICEF emphasized that children urgently need a sustained ceasefire and a large increase in humanitarian aid. The organization reported that from October 10 to November 20, more than 63 Palestinian children were killed despite the ceasefire agreement—an average of one to two children per day, reflecting a deliberate policy of targeting children and civilians.

Gaza: Resilience Despite the Wounds

For two years, the Israeli occupation has carried out genocide, siege, and starvation, leaving more than 69,000 martyrs and over 170,000 wounded, in addition to the displacement of tens of thousands of residents.

The United Nations estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at around $70 billion.

Yet Gaza endures. It continues to affirm that the will of its people is stronger than all acts of aggression. Every child, woman, and man stands as a symbol of the nation’s resilience and the living conscience of humanity—confronting a Zionist killing machine backed by Western powers.