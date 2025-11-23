Islamic Jihad: The Zionist Aggression on Beirut Is a War Crime Against the Peoples of the Region

Islamic Jihad: The Zionist aggression on Beirut is a war crime against the peoples of the nation.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemned the brutal Zionist aggression that struck the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of around 30 civilians.

In its statement, the movement said:

“The airstrike carried out by the Israeli occupation today in the southern suburb of Beirut, targeting a densely populated residential area, constitutes a war crime.”

The statement added that this attack represents “an escalation in the ongoing aggression against the Lebanese people and their sovereignty, and a continued violation of the ceasefire agreement and international laws and norms.”

It further noted that these violations come “as part of the pressure exerted by Washington on the Lebanese government, aimed at keeping the Lebanese people under constant blackmail.”

Islamic Jihad concluded:

“While we condemn this aggression, we reaffirm that our people stand firmly with our dear and brotherly Lebanese people in confronting this attack that targets all the peoples of our region.”