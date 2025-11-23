Since Tariq Afash and his mercenaries established themselves along Yemen’s western coast, this vital maritime stretch has been transformed into an open gateway for Emirati–Zionist occupation. The area has become a stage for relentless foreign influence, where foreign officers move freely while local collaborators align their field operations with foreign agendas on the ground.

Radar systems, command centers, surveillance equipment, and military installations spread across the coast were never part of a “coalition.” They were the first step in a blatant Zionist foothold hiding behind full Emirati cover.

Open, Shameless Treason

The collapse reached an unprecedented level when Tariq Afash publicly called for opening direct channels with the Zionist Mossad. No hesitation, no masking, no maneuvering—he openly urged arming, funding, and directing mercenaries to topple the Yemeni army.

This was not a media slip; it was an explicit declaration of the failure of the Emirati–Saudi project and its retreat to the region’s primary enemy after exhausting all other tools.

A moment of political and moral exposure that revealed Tariq’s readiness to sell Yemen—its maps, sites, and maritime routes—to the highest foreign bidder.

Complete Foreign Control of the Coast

American, Spanish, and Emirati teams arrived on the western coast to carry out a full assessment of the forces loyal to Tariq Afash, including:

Evaluating military readiness

Assessing leadership structures

Registering recruits

Building a database to serve foreign agendas

These teams behaved as though the area were a colony under their administration—working under heavy protection and issuing orders without acknowledging their local collaborators.

This reality confirms that the coast has become a purely foreign operations room, with mercenaries serving merely as tools of execution.

The Zionist Eye on the Sea

Field information revealed that the Zionist entity has installed radar systems and an early-warning center on Yemen’s Zuqar Island with direct Emirati support.

The installations include:

Radar systems covering the entire Red Sea

A monitoring center for maritime intelligence

Joint training facilities for Tariq’s forces and the Southern Transitional Council

A prepared runway for military transport aircraft

Zuqar is no longer a neglected Yemeni island—as the aggression intended—but a Zionist intelligence hub designed to monitor Yemen, regional maritime routes, and activities linked to supporting Gaza.

The UAE: The Dirty Front of the Project

What is happening in Yemen is not an isolated case. In Sudan, the UAE played the same destructive role:

Funding mercenaries

Smuggling gold

Fueling civil conflict

Supporting American–Zionist occupation schemes

The pattern is one: the UAE provides money, weapons, and cover, while the Zionist entity steps in with its experts, radars, and installations.

And in Yemen, Tariq Afash has been the operative who opened the gates and facilitated the infiltration.

A Yemeni Stand Against the Axis of Treason

While Yemen is fighting in defense of Gaza in the Red Sea—imposing deterrence stronger than the entire U.S. fleet—Tariq Afash has been opening the sea, islands, and maritime passages to foreign occupation.

While Sana’a carries the banner of the nation, Tariq carries the banner of Mossad.

While the Yemeni people endure sanctions and bombardment for their principled stance, Tariq races to offer his services to the Zionist entity.

Tariq: The Most Dangerous Breach on Yemen’s Shore

Tariq Afash is no longer just a militia leader tied to foreign sponsors. He has become the most dangerous Zionist penetration point inside Yemen and a key pillar of the occupation project across the Red Sea and western coast.

But just as Yemenis shattered the American myth at sea, and ruined the expectations of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, they are fully capable of dismantling every tool of the enemy—no matter how it disguises itself or falsely claims patriotism.

Yemen today is more aware, stronger, and more capable of confronting traitors. And history, as always, will immortalize the glory of those who defend land, dignity, and sovereignty.