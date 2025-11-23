Iranian Foreign Ministry: Guarantor States Bear Responsibility for the Ongoing Crimes in Gaza

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Sunday that the genocide in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing, and that the Zionist entity continues to commit horrific crimes against Palestinian civilians, systematically targeting homes, infrastructure, and the basic foundations of life.

In its statement, the Ministry stressed that the states guaranteeing the ceasefire bear full and direct responsibility for the continuation of these crimes, arguing that their silence and inaction have effectively given the occupation a green light to persist in killing and destruction. It added that the hesitation of those states amounts to clear complicity in the genocide being inflicted upon the Palestinian people.

The statement noted that circulating reports regarding the abuse of Palestinian detainees reveal a disturbing dimension of the occupation’s violations, calling for an urgent intervention to stop such unlawful practices.

Iran further emphasized that the ongoing aggression poses a direct threat to international peace and security, urging the international community to act immediately and without narrow political calculations.

The Ministry stated that the United States is not serious about any negotiation track, as its approach relies on imposing dictates rather than seeking solutions. It considered the latest decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency a disgrace, describing it as aligned with U.S. and Zionist pressure.

The statement concluded by stressing that the guarantor states must fully assume their legal and moral responsibilities and compel the occupying entity to halt its crimes immediately. It reaffirmed that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people will remain stronger than all conspiracies and acts of aggression.