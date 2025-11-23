Enemy kills Palestinian child, injures others in Khan Younis

A Palestinian child was martyred and others were injured on Sunday evening when an Israeli enemy naval vessel targeted a fishing boat off the coast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli enemy warships fired a shell at a fishing boat in the sea between the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, killing the child and injuring several other Palestinian civilians, according to Sanad News Agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli enemy drones dropped bombs and fired live ammunition toward the area southeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid ongoing Israeli enemy attacks across the Strip.

A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10th, following a two-year Israeli enemy offensive. However, the Israeli enemy army continues to violate the agreement daily.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the total number of martyrs by enemy army fire since the ceasefire on October 10 has reached 339, and the total number of injuries is 871, in flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.