Saudi Aggression Renewed in Saada: Heavy Shelling Targets Border Villages and Civilians

In yet another attack added to the daily record of crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression against civilians in Saada, the enemy’s army carried out heavy artillery shelling on Monday targeting densely populated villages in the border district of Razeh. The bombardment triggered panic among residents and caused extensive material damage, as part of a continuous campaign that targets both people and land amid a disgraceful international silence—one no less criminal than the shells that rain down daily on the border communities.

Saudi Shelling: Direct Targeting of Civilians

Local sources in Saada reported that Saudi forces launched concentrated artillery strikes on several residential villages in Razeh district, without any military justification or the presence of combat sites in the areas hit by the attacks.

Field information shows that the shelling struck homes, farms, and citizens’ property, spreading terror among women and children and prompting some families to begin preparing displacement bags once again.

Daily Attacks… A Clearly Defined Crime

These assaults come as part of a long-running pattern of near-daily Saudi shelling on the districts of Razeh, Munabbih, and Shada, where villages are subjected to continuous fire that does not distinguish between homes, farms, or roads.

Local authorities have documented civilian casualties in recent weeks, along with destroyed property, collapsed houses, and the forced displacement of many families seeking safer locations.

The evidence indicates that the targeting is deliberate and direct, striking areas with no military activity or fighter presence—making the crime clear in its intent to harm civilians.

Shameful International Silence Encourages Further Aggression

Despite escalating attacks and repeated crimes, the United Nations and international organizations maintain total silence, taking no steps to pressure the Saudi regime or condemn its targeting of civilians.

This silence—now resembling open complicity—grants the aggressors a green light to continue their crimes and reflects a stark double standard from a global community that claims to uphold “human rights” while ignoring the killing and displacement of Yemenis.

Saada’s Message: No Calm While Aggression Continues

Residents of Saada, who have endured years under relentless fire, affirm that such attacks will not break their resilience, and that their steadfastness in the face of aggression will persist no matter how intense the assaults become.

They also hold the United Nations and the Security Council fully responsible for the ongoing Saudi crimes, calling for a serious international stance to put an end to this organized terrorism.