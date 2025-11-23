Hamas delegation met with head of Egyptian intelligence to discuss developments in Gaza ceasefire agreement

A Hamas leader met on Sunday in Cairo with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Hassan Rashad, to discuss developments in the ceasefire agreement and the general situation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stated on its Telegram channel that the delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Leadership Council, Muhammad Darwish, and including council members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Nizar Awadallah, and Zaher Jabarin, as well as Dr. Ghazi Hamad, a member of the movement’s political bureau, discussed the nature of the second phase of the agreement with the Egyptian official.