Popular Front: Zionist Violations Aim to Impose Conditions on Palestinian People

Dr. Omar Murad, a member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), warned on Sunday that the Israeli enemy, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, seeks to impose its conditions on the Palestinian people.

In a statement to the Palestinian news agency Shihab, Murad emphasized that the PFLP calls for a unified Arab and Islamic stance to support international mediators in halting the aggression and protecting the Palestinians.