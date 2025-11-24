Ansar Allah Politburo Offers Condolences to Hezbollah on the Martyrdom of Commander Al-Tattabatai: The Blood of Leaders Strengthens and Unifies the Resistance

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, the resistance movement, and the Lebanese people following the martyrdom of the prominent jihadi commander Haitham Ali Al-Tattabatai, known as “Sayyed Abu Ali,” who was targeted by the Israeli enemy in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement issued Monday, the Political Bureau affirmed that the news of Commander Al-Tattabatai’s martyrdom was profoundly painful, describing it as a cowardly act of treachery that exposes the true nature of the enemy and its ongoing hostility toward every symbol of resistance and every sincere leader devoted to the cause of his nation.

The statement stressed that such crimes—despite their brutality—will not weaken the resolve of the resistance; rather, they will deepen its cohesion and strengthen its determination to remain on the path chosen by the martyrs.

It praised the life and legacy of the martyr Al-Tattabatai, who for many years embodied an honorable image of a committed resistance fighter defending his homeland and his nation. The sacrifices of martyr leaders, the statement added, will continue to inspire future generations and fuel the spirit of steadfastness in confronting the enemy.

The Political Bureau also commended the historic role of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, which has consistently demonstrated the highest examples of courage and sacrifice in defending Lebanon and the Palestinian cause. It stressed that assassinations and targeted killings will not alter the political, military, or popular realities established by the resistance.

The statement held that the enemy’s continued aggression is enabled by the complacency of some Arab regimes and the involvement of others in conspiracies with the enemy. It emphasized that free peoples will remain steadfast supporters of the resistance and guardians of its principled stance.

The statement concluded by affirming that the martyrdom of Commander Al-Tattabatai “will only mark a new milestone that renews the spirit of resistance and reinforces the unity of its front,” adding that the forces of steadfastness in the region will continue their legitimate defense of their rights and their peoples regardless of mounting pressures and challenges.