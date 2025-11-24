November 24… A Date Etched in Blood and Fire, Chronicling the Dark Record of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE Aggression

Throughout the years of aggression against Yemen, November 24 has remained a day on which wounds reopen and the spilled blood speaks once again of the brutality of U.S.–Saudi–UAE airstrikes that targeted everything: citizens’ homes, markets, farms, public roads, places of worship, and even fuel stations.

The crimes varied, but one thread connected them all: the deliberate targeting of civilians, the destruction of livelihood, and the reinforcement of siege and daily killing.

This report reviews the most notable crimes committed by the U.S.–Saudi–UAE coalition and its mercenaries on this date throughout the years—following a chronological sequence that exposes the scale of atrocities and the wide geography of targeting.

2015: The First Year of Blood — Homes Destroyed, Media Targeted

On November 24, 2015, one of the most atrocious air raids was carried out as coalition warplanes targeted the home of citizen Nasser Mansour Al-Ahnoumi in the Aahim market area in Kushar district, Hajjah governorate, killing one civilian and injuring others from the same family.

The aggression also targeted the Hajjah Radio buildings, the cultural center, and the central library, causing major destruction to cultural and media landmarks.

In Marib, more than 20 airstrikes hit Al-Atfain, Al-Haqeel, Jabal Hilan, and the main public road in Sirwah, destroying multiple homes and displacing residents.

Saada, as usual, was at the forefront of fire: ten airstrikes struck Al-Qam’, Al-Makhrooq, Al-Malil, Al-Suwh, and Al-Fari’ in Kitaf, alongside strikes on Ghamr and Baqem. Saudi artillery and rocket attacks also targeted homes and farms in Munabbih and Ghamr.

2016: New Massacres and Cluster Bombs

On November 24, 2016, three civilians—including a young girl—were killed in an airstrike on a home in Bani Masoud in Sahar district, Saada.

Additional crimes were recorded through Saudi rocket attacks on Razeh, Hayyan, and Shada, and multiple airstrikes on Baqem, Kitaf, Munabbih, and Al-Dhaher.

Cluster bombs were used in two airstrikes on Al-Mutajarrif in Al-Dhaher—another crime added to the growing list of internationally prohibited weapons used.

The coalition also bombed a fuel station in Sirwah and targeted large areas across Al-Jawf, Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, and Hodeidah.

2017: Mosques in the Crosshairs

On this date in 2017, coalition warplanes destroyed an entire mosque in the Ayal Muhammad area in Nihm district, Sana’a governorate, along with damaging multiple homes.

Airstrikes also targeted Al-Hamli and areas north of Khalid military camp in Taiz, as well as Assilan in Shabwa.

Meanwhile, air attacks intensified on Saada, hitting Al-Malahidh, Al-Tha’ban, Baqem, and Kitaf.

The Saudi–Yemeni border also witnessed five airstrikes on positions in Najran and two in Asir.

2018: Heavy Escalation on Hodeidah and Saada

This year saw extensive attacks on residential neighborhoods in Hodeidah, including strikes on Al-Durayhimi, Al-Luhayyah, and citizens’ farms.

In Saada, civilians were targeted by three airstrikes on Al-Azhoor, another in Bani Ma’in in Razeh, and two in Baqem, alongside intense artillery and rocket fire on border villages in Munabbih and Baqem.

2019: Daily Sniper Attacks Continue

Saudi border guards shot a civilian in Al-Raqu area in Munabbih district.

In Hodeidah, mercenaries escalated their bombardment of Al-Jabaliyah, Al-Tuhaytah, Al-Durayhimi, Kilo 16, and Al-Jah Al-A’la with more than 33 artillery shells, in addition to heavy and medium machine gun fire and increased fortification movements in Hays.

2020: Marib, Al-Jawf, and Saada Under Fire

Coalition aircraft launched 12 airstrikes on Madghal district, one on Majzar in Marib, two on Al-Marazeq, and one on Al-Dhahrah in Khab wa Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf.

Saudi rockets repeatedly struck Qataber district in Saada, causing extensive damage to citizens’ property.

2021: Factories and Civilian Facilities Struck in the Capital

Coalition aircraft committed a major crime by bombing a plastic factory in Amran Roundabout in Al-Thawrah district in the capital Sana’a, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

The coalition also bombed Al-A’anab in Ma’in district with two strikes and the Nahdain area with three.

In Saada, one civilian was killed and another injured—along with two African migrants—by Saudi fire in Al-Raqu and Al-Mafateh in Munabbih.

A spy drone launched an attack on Hays in Hodeidah, coinciding with widespread shelling by mercenaries across several districts.

Al-Jubah and Sirwah in Marib, and Haradh in Hajjah were also targeted.

2022: Continued Violations in Hodeidah

This year saw ongoing attacks by mercenaries using artillery and machine guns in various areas of Hodeidah, underscoring the persistence of aggression despite the announced truce.

An Open Memory of Truth

