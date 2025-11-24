Tariq Afash’s betrayal is not limited to political deviation; it extends to a humiliating subservience to foreign American, Zionist, and Emirati agendas—turning him into a sordid tool that exploits media to dismantle Yemeni identity. His transformation from a politically misguided figure into a promoter of moral corruption reflects his willingness to sell the nation’s honor and its religious and faith-based identity in exchange for foreign interests. Under his leadership, Al-Jumhuriya TV has ceased to be a mere media outlet and has instead become a structured platform aimed at undermining Yemen’s ethical, tribal, and natural social values, with every piece of content designed to erode national awareness and cultural consciousness.

What Al-Jumhuriya broadcasts today is not a passing lapse or a media mistake but part of a systematic project to alter Yemen’s value system, provoke tribal pride, and foster ongoing social decay. The indecent images and morally degrading clips aired by Tariq Afash aim to weaken the internal resilience of Yemeni society and detach it from its religious principles under the guise of modernity and an empty rhetoric of “republicanism.” A deeper analytical reading exposes the true face of his ambitions—ambitions divorced from national interests and fully aligned with external directives seeking to fragment Yemen’s moral fabric and identity.

Crossing Red Lines Against Yemen’s Core Identity

Afash has not stopped at political deviation; he has chosen to break all red lines that safeguard Yemen’s faith-based and moral identity. The content broadcast by Al-Jumhuriya—images and clips of a clearly indecent nature—defies Yemen’s religious, tribal, and social norms and directly targets the dignity of its people. Evidence of this moral collapse is evident in the appearance of female presenters in attire never before seen on Yemeni television, the intentional use of provocative clips as interludes, and the blatant disregard for public and tribal outcry—an outcry that sees such content as a direct assault on Yemeni honor.

These unprecedented violations go far beyond anything witnessed even in the darkest years of conflict and division, during which Yemeni media preserved its ethical boundaries. What Tariq is doing is not random degradation—it is a coordinated process to dismantle the social value system and normalize moral decay as a tool to influence public consciousness. The channel has become a testing ground for pushing Yemenis’ moral thresholds: every clip conveys contempt for the religious and tribal heritage, every image an intentional provocation of Yemeni pride.

These practices are not isolated incidents; the Emirati role in sponsoring soft-war tactics is well documented—from financing corrupt entertainment across the region to directly supervising Yemeni channels previously used to impose imported cultural models. Tariq’s alignment with Emirati decision-making makes the channel a mirror of the UAE’s strategy to undermine Yemeni identity, with American and Zionist oversight aiming—according to several research institutions—to “neutralize religious identity” through media content.

The blatant violation of red lines is therefore not accidental but part of a calculated strategy to reshape Yemeni identity according to external visions. The growing rejection across Yemeni society proves this: tribal leaders from Marib, Ibb, and Rada’a condemned the channel’s content as an “assault on honor,” popular campaigns arose demanding its shutdown, and never in Yemen’s history has any channel broadcast such levels of indecency. This deviation coincides with an Emirati-backed narrative of a “new Yemen” devoid of values, the disappearance of religious programming, the rise of externally linked presenters promoting moral laxity under the guise of freedom—all pointing to a systematic attempt to erode Yemen’s faith-based, tribal, and social identity.

Serving Emirati and Zionist Agendas

What takes place on Al-Jumhuriya cannot be dismissed as individual misjudgment; it is part of a foreign project funded and directed by parties seeking to reshape Yemeni society according to their strategic interests. The Emirati role in this project has become indisputable after years of evidence: funding Arab channels that promote moral collapse, sponsoring entertainment platforms that normalize illicit behavior, supporting dramatic productions that impose foreign behavioral patterns, and launching digital initiatives aimed at detaching youth from religious and ethical foundations. The same policy has now infiltrated Yemeni media through Al-Jumhuriya TV, which has become a miniature version of those Emirati-funded cultural-engineering projects in other Arab states.

Signs of Tariq’s alignment with this external agenda are numerous:

his direct connection to media