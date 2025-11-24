Israeli Forces injure two women, arrest two brothers in West Bank & Al-Quds raids

Qalqiliya/Jenin/Ramallah/Bethlehem/Nablus/Quds – Saba:

Israeli forces carried out raids, arrests, and set up checkpoints across the West Bank and Al-Quds, targeting Palestinians.

In Qalqiliya, two women, Fadwa Juma and her daughter-in-law Sirin Juma, were injured during a raid in Kafr Qaddum. They were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The forces also arrested brothers Qusai and Rifaat Juma.

In Jenin, the towns of ‘Aneen and Meithalun were raided; houses and shops were searched, some surveillance cameras seized, and several young men were detained.

In Ramallah, a new checkpoint was installed at the main entrance of Beit ‘Ur al-Fawqa, forcing residents to take longer routes.

In Bethlehem, movement between Marah Rabaḥ and Al-Manshiyah villages was blocked, and Wadi Umm Salmouna road was closed with barriers.

In Nablus, shop owners in Huwara were forced to close their businesses for up to two days.

In Al-Quds, Israeli authorities issued fines to street vendors near the central bus station, further restricting local trade.