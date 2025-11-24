calls for urgent action to remove dangerous Israeli remnants in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Monday called for urgent action to remove the dangerous remnants left behind by the Israeli occupation forces during their assault and acts of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Hamas affirmed that the injuries caused to children in Gaza by these remnants highlight the growing dangers facing the entire Palestinian population amid the ongoing war of extermination and destruction.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem urged all relevant international bodies to move swiftly to remove the dangerous remnants in the Gaza Strip, describing them as “time bombs” that could explode at any moment.