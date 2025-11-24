Iran’s defense affirms continued growth of missile power despite sanctions

Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei affirmed on Monday that the missile force of the country’s armed forces was built on the sacrifices of great martyrs and that sanctions will not affect the development of its technology.

The Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Talaei as saying, “If Iran’s missile force were not indigenous and based on local knowledge and capabilities, it would not have been able to grow under the sanctions imposed on the defense sector for 45 years.”

He added, “Despite the sanctions imposed on the country’s defense sector, the missile industry and its strength were built on the sacrifices of great martyrs such as Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, Martyr Hajizadeh, and other elites and pioneers of missile technology and development.”

He explained, “Given its inherent nature, fundamental knowledge, and reliance on local innovation, the missile force will continue to grow and is not subject to sanctions.”

Referring to the role of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam in developing Iran’s missile capabilities, Brigadier General Talaei stated that the unique and pioneering nature of Iran’s missile industry and its strength are due to the great martyrs in this field, and Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam is considered one of the founders and pioneers of Iran’s missile force and its localization.

He pointed out that sanctions will not affect the growth of Iran’s missile technology, because by relying on domestic capabilities and knowledge, the missile industry’s dependence on foreign countries has been minimized.