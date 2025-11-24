Palestinian Prisoners Media: Israeli occupation issues & renews administrative detention orders for 51 Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office reported today, Monday, that Israeli occupation authorities have issued and renewed administrative detention orders against 51 Palestinian prisoners.

The office, in a brief statement received by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), stated that the occupation continues to escalate the crime of administrative detention under the pretext of a “secret file,” noting that the number of administrative detainees represents the highest proportion compared to other prisoners who are either held, sentenced, or classified as “illegal fighters.” The statement added that this escalation has reached unprecedented levels since the start of the ongoing campaign of extermination.

According to the office’s data, the detention periods range between two and six months.