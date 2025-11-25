Revolution Leader Offers Condolences to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General on the Martyrdom of Jihadi Commander Haitham al-Tattabatai

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, conveyed his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, the honorable mujahid Sheikh Naim Qassem, as well as to the members, supporters, and popular base of Hezbollah, on the martyrdom of the prominent jihadi commander Sayyid Haitham bin Ali al-Tattabatai “Abu Ali” and his fellow martyrs.

In his message, the Leader noted that al-Tattabatai and his companions were granted the ultimate honor of martyrdom in the path of God after a long journey of struggle filled with sacrifice and achievements. He stressed that the late commander, may God’s mercy be upon him, lived a life defined by jihad, service, righteous deeds, and goodness — truly embodying the noble verse: “Say, ‘Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for God, Lord of the worlds.’”

He further explained that the Israeli enemy, through its assassination of the martyr and his companions and its continuous attacks that have not paused for a single day since the ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza, has once again demonstrated to the peoples and governments of the region its ingrained hostility and criminal conduct. He affirmed that the enemy cannot be trusted to honor any commitments or agreements, particularly as it enjoys full American protection and support — contrasted with the complacency of certain governments and actors, some of whom not only fail to act but adopt the Israeli enemy’s demands to strip oppressed peoples of their weapons, weaken their sources of strength, besiege their resistance fighters, distort their image, blame them for aggression, and impose economic and other forms of pressure on their supportive population.

Text of the Condolence Letter

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with God; some of them have fulfilled their vow, and some are still waiting. But they have never changed in the least.”

— Qur’an 33:23

To His Eminence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah,

The honorable mujahid Sheikh Naim Qassem, may God preserve him,

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

We extend to you, to all our brothers and sisters in Hezbollah, to its devoted supporters and loyal popular base, our warmest condolences and deepest sympathy on the martyrdom of the dear brother and great jihadi commander, Sayyid Haitham bin Ali al-Tattabatai (Abu Ali), and his fellow martyrs — may God’s mercy be upon them all. We also offer our special condolences to their noble families. Blessed are they for attaining the honor of martyrdom in the path of God after a lifetime rich in sacrifice and achievements.

The great martyr, Sayyid Haitham al-Tattabatai, may God’s mercy be upon him, lived a life devoted to jihad, benevolence, and righteous deeds. He rose to embody the noble verse: “Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for God, Lord of the worlds” (Al-An’am 162). God granted him success in achieving significant accomplishments and contributing widely to the struggle for truth and the defense of the oppressed. His legacy and sacrifices will remain eternal in the field of jihad, crowned by the honor of martyrdom and the eternal company of martyrs — and God never wastes the reward of the believers.

The Israeli enemy, through its crime of targeting the martyr and his companions — and through its continuous aggression since the ceasefire in Lebanon and likewise in Gaza — has proven to all the peoples and governments of the region its deep-rooted hostility and criminal behavior. It will not honor any obligations or agreements, especially with the unlimited protection and support it receives from the United States, contrasted with the negligence of some governments and political components that not only remain passive, but also adopt the enemy’s demands to disarm oppressed nations, strip them of their sources of strength, besiege their resistance fighters, distort their image, blame them for aggression, and exert all kinds of pressure on their supportive populations, including economic blockades.

We are fully confident in the steadfastness and resilience of Hezbollah — guided by its faith, rooted in its authentic jihadi path, strengthened by a successful and proven record, equipped to overcome challenges, and supported by a solid structure grounded in piety and reliance on God: “And whoever holds firmly to God has been guided to a straight path” (Al-Imran 101). Hezbollah’s distinguished role across the fronts of the Axis of Resistance is deeply rooted in its immense sacrifices and significant contributions — in words and actions — in the path of God.

We reaffirm our complete solidarity with you in confronting the Zionist entity, which targe