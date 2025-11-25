Gaza Between Genocide and Rain: A Humanitarian Tragedy Under Zionist Siege

The death toll from the Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,775 martyrs and 170,965 wounded, the majority of them women and children. Daily figures reflect the ongoing suffering: 17 new martyrs and 16 injured in the last 24 hours, while many remain trapped beneath rubble and collapsed buildings.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, the total number of martyrs has reached 345, while 889 have been injured, with recovery operations continuing in several areas.

Flooded Tents: Displacement Camps Turn Into a Nightmare

With heavy rainfall sweeping Gaza, displacement tents have turned into swamps of water and mud, threatening the lives of more than 1.5 million Palestinians living in nearly 300,000 worn-out tents.

Families without shelter: Thousands have lost the last remaining protection after their tents collapsed or were washed away.

Children and the sick at risk: Lack of medicine, winter clothing, and heating is worsening the humanitarian crisis.

No infrastructure: Sewage and pumping networks are nonfunctional due to fuel shortages, and roads are submerged.

Deadly Relief: Scarce Aid and Exploitation of the Siege

The Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Munir al-Barsh, stated that 2,614 Palestinians were martyred while searching for food, water, or safety, and that humanitarian aid has often turned into traps of mass killing due to occupation policies.

The head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail al-Thawabta, confirmed that aid entering the Strip does not exceed 200 trucks per day, out of an agreed 600 trucks, calling this clear evidence of a deliberate starvation policy.

The Assault Continues: Daily Violations and Escalation

Despite the ceasefire taking effect on October 10, the Zionist enemy continues to violate the agreement daily, targeting civilians and residential areas — escalating the suffering of displaced families and complicating relief efforts.

UNRWA stated that ongoing rainfall is worsening the harsh winter conditions faced by the displaced, calling for unrestricted humanitarian access and the provision of shelter materials and fuel needed to operate pumps and relief mechanisms.

Gaza Remains Unbroken

The blood of the martyrs, spilled on their own land, will not be in vain. It stands as a living testament to resilience and sacrifice — a path paving the way toward freedom and dignity. Gazans confront death daily, yet they preserve their identity and reinforce their steadfastness in the face of extermination attempts, proving to the world that Gaza cannot be crushed, cannot be humiliated, and that the Palestinian cause remains alive in the hearts of its heroes.