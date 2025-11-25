Hamas to Arabs and Muslims: Do Not Abandon Gaza as You Did During the Genocidal War

Hamas warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip after dozens of tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, were flooded due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated that global efforts have failed to alleviate the catastrophe caused by the Israeli siege, while the Arab and Islamic systems have been unable to provide the necessary relief. He added, “Once again, the people of Gaza are drowning in their tents because of the rain.”

The movement appealed to Arabs, Muslims, and free people around the world, saying:

“Gaza has a right upon you — do not abandon it in relief efforts as you abandoned it during the genocidal war.”

Hamas warned against repeating past failures and neglect.

The Civil Defense Department in Gaza explained that unstable weather conditions have resulted in heavy rainfall across several areas, particularly in the northern and coastal regions of the Strip. It expects the rainfall to gradually subside by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Civil Defense urged citizens to exercise caution and take necessary measures to protect themselves and their property during this weather event.