IRGC After the Assassination of Commander al-Tattabatai:

The Martyr’s Blood Is Fire upon the Enemy, and the Crushing Response Will Come at Its Decisive Moment

In a firm stance reflecting Tehran’s unwavering commitment to supporting the resistance and deterring Zionist aggression, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strongly worded statement condemning the assassination of the senior Hezbollah jihadi commander, Martyr Haitham Ali al-Tattabatai, affirming that the blood of this leader and of all martyrs of the Axis of Resistance represents a strategic asset for the future of the region — and simultaneously a nightmare haunting the Zionists, exposing the fragility of their entity.

The statement came after Hezbollah announced that al-Tattabatai had been martyred in a Zionist airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburb, marking yet another episode in the enemy’s ongoing assassination policy, despite the ceasefire agreement that “Tel Aviv” has violated dozens of times in recent weeks.

A New Crime Reveals the Enemy’s Predicament: Assassination Is Not Strength but Confession of Failure

According to the statement, carried by IRNA, the Zionist entity committed a cowardly act of terrorism by targeting al-Tattabatai — one of Lebanon’s most prominent resistance figures.

The IRGC emphasized that this attack “is not a sign of strength but an admission of weakness and an expression of the dead end facing the enemy in its confrontation with the peoples of the region and the resistance movements.”

The statement noted that the Zionist regime, desperate to cover its failures in Gaza, Lebanon, and other fronts, seeks to shift the equation through targeted killings — but the results backfire, reinforcing the Axis of Resistance’s conviction that the struggle has entered a new phase defined by mutual deterrence and the erosion of the enemy’s prestige.

Al-Tattabatai: A Commander Who Foiled Takfiri Conspiracies

The IRGC recalled al-Tattabatai’s major role during years of confrontation with takfiri organizations in Syria and Lebanon, stressing that he helped thwart terrorism supported by the United States and the Zionist regime.

It added that although the martyr departed alongside a group of his fellow Lebanese resistance fighters, he left a lasting imprint on the Axis of Resistance — forming part of the leadership structure that achieved victories over both takfiri groups and the Zionist enemy.

Iran: Retaliation Is a Legitimate Right — and It Will Come at the Appropriate Time

The IRGC stressed that Hezbollah and the entire Axis of Resistance retain the legitimate right to avenge the blood of their brave fighters, asserting that the response will come “at the appointed time and in a crushing manner,” signaling that the account with the enemy remains open and that this assassination will not go unpunished.

The statement also condemned the silence of international organizations and the negligence of global human-rights institutions, describing this silence as blatant complicity in the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime against the peoples of the region, backed by the rulers of the White House.

The Axis of Resistance Is United — and the Destination Is Jerusalem

The IRGC highlighted the broader regional scene, affirming that the Axis of Resistance — across its military, political, media, and popular fronts — is advancing with unity and steadfast determination toward its central objective: the liberation of Jerusalem and the removal of the cancerous tumor known as the Zionist entity.

It emphasized that the blood of al-Tattabatai and the other martyrs is not a loss but a strategic asset fueling the battle for liberation, warning that this blood will amplify the Axis’s strength and deepen fear within the enemy.

A Message to Hezbollah: Congratulations for the Martyrdom, and a Pledge to Continue the Path

At the conclusion of the statement, the IRGC extended its condolences and congratulations to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General and the resistance leadership and fighters, reaffirming loyalty to the path of the martyrs — including Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Haitham al-Tattabatai.

The statement closed by affirming that the martyrs’ blood ignites the trenches and front lines, becoming a terrifying nightmare for the Zionists — a clear message that the coming phase will be harsher on the enemy, and that the Axis of Resistance will continue its battle for liberation until final victory is achieved.