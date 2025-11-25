Death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza rises

The number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 69,775 martyrs and 170,965 wounded since October 7, 2023, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip explained in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that hospitals received 17 martyrs during the past 24 hours, including 3 new martyrs and 14 martyrs whose bodies were recovered, in addition to 16 wounded.