United Nations: Palestinian Economy Facing Most Critical Phase in Its History

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) announced that the Palestinian economy is facing the most critical phase in its history, warning that the widespread destruction caused by Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip and the ongoing restrictions in the West Bank threaten a complete collapse.

A UNCTAD report issued Tuesday confirmed that the cost of rebuilding Gaza could exceed $70 billion, noting that this process could extend for several decades due to the scale and extent of the devastation, according to the Sanad News Agency.