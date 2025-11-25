UN Rapporteur: Israel’s Demolition of Gaza Homes Under False Pretexts Constitutes Genocide

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, stated that Israel’s continued demolition of homes in the Gaza Strip “under flimsy pretexts constitutes genocide.”

In an interview with Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, Rajagopal described the Israeli practices as a “house massacre” in the Gaza Strip, noting that “the Israeli authorities are continuing these actions even during the ceasefire, which has become nothing more than a piece of paper.”